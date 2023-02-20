Children's multi-sports scheme to take place in Easter holidays
Bookings are being taken for a multi-sports children’s scheme during the Easter holidays.
By Nick Rennie
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 3:27pm
The activity days - for youngsters aged seven to 12 – will be run by the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust from Tuesday to Thursday, April 11 to 13, at Belvoir cricket ground, at Knipton.
Activities include cricket skills and games, archery, orienteering, tri-golf, basketball, short tennis, hockey, dodgeball, rounders, base hide and seek plus other games.
Cost is £30 per day (9am to 3pm) or £80 for all three days.
Email [email protected] to register.