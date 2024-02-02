Debra Meakin (right) and Laura Gabriel with some of the children at Cheeky Cherubs Childcare and the LifeVac devices they raised money for

Children at Cheeky Cherubs made reindeer food bags – containing bird seed – before Christmas, with parents and villagers making a small donation for them and donations contributed by G&G Travel, a local coach firm.

With the proceeds, the group bought three LifeVac devices – one for its own use and the other they presented to Little Rascals Day Nursery in Burton Road, Melton Mowbray.

Staff at Cheeky Cherubs were inspired to provide them by the Oliver Steeper Foundation, which was started by nine-month-old Oliver’s parents in 2021 after he tragically died after choking while eating pasta at a Kent nursery.

Debra Meakin (Cheeky Cherubs Childcare) presents a LifeVac anti-choking device to Little Rascals founder, Liz Raine (right)

Debra Meakin, one of the organisers of Cheeky Cherubs, told the Melton Times: “The LifeVac anti-choking device is, in effect, a last resort if all other avenues of first aid have failed.

"This could be to remove food or any small item that a child has swallowed – young children put everything into their mouths as a way of exploring.

"It is something we now have but also hope we never have to use.”

The LifeVac devices cost between £60 and £90 and they have already saved many young lives around the UK.

Cheeky Cherubs, which was started up in 2007 and looks after 15 children every week, is keen to get other local childcare settings involved in raising money for more of the devices to donate to other groups.