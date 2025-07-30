Turners Dance Academy outside Wilton Manor Care Home in Melton

Some residents at a Melton Mowbray care home were moved to tears when young children staged a dance performance for them.

Members of Turners Dance Academy, who meet at the town’s old Conservative club, made a special visit to Wilton Manor Care Home, on Leicester Road, on Saturday.

The group wanted to support those people living with dementia in a project inspired by two of their young dancers who have personal family experience of the condition.

Recognising the emotional power of dance, the academy developed the initiative to raise awareness and bring joy to care home residents, while also supporting Dementia UK.

Members of Turners Dance Academy performing at Wilton Manor Care Home in Melton

The residents of Wilton Manor were deeply touched by the children’s performance.

A spokeswoman for Wilton Manor Care Home, which is part of the Sanders Senior Living Group, said: “The atmosphere was electric – residents clapped along, some swayed gently in their chairs, and a few were moved to tears by the thoughtfulness and spirit of the dancers.

"Following the performance, the children spent time speaking with residents, sharing smiles, stories, and laughter.”

Commenting on the dance performance, Wilton Manor resident, Trevor, a resident, said: "It was an absolute delight to have the children visit and perform for us, especially in support of such a meaningful cause like Dementia UK.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to be at a place like Wilton Manor, where there's a real commitment to bringing the community in and offering us a wonderful variety of activities. It truly makes a difference."

The dance academy say the initiative helps their young members engage with important social causes as well as providing meaningful stimulation for the home’s residents.