Can you donate towards Christmas hampers for Melton people in need?
It is the fourth year Sharon Butcher, licensee at The Grapes pub, has coordinated the effort, in association with the wellbeing hub at Brownlow Primary School.
Sharon, who is also a Melton borough councillor, said: “This will be our fourth year doing this and we collected over 135 hampers last year .
"Christmas is about families and their children and OAPs being able to enjoy a Christmas dinner.
“If anyone can afford gravy, stuffing, Christmas puddings, mince pies or vouchers for supermarkets please give me a call or inbox me on Facebook or contact Sandie Hart at Brownlow.”
Go to the ‘Helping the Isolated’ or the ‘Brownlow School Wellbeing Hub’ Facebook pages for more details on the appeal being organised by Sharon and Sandie.