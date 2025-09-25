Helen Cliff, of Save St Mary's Birth Centre, presents a petition to Councillor Joe Orson at County Hall

Campaigners fighting to get Melton’s St Mary’s Birth Centre reopened took their case to County Hall yesterday (Wednesday).

Save St Mary’s Birth Centre’s petition, signed by more than 3,000 people, was presented to Leicestershire County Council, calling on the health trust to resume births and in-patient post-natal services at the unit after the current six-month pause ends in January.

The petition was received by Councillor Joe Orson – the county member for Melton Wolds and a Melton borough councillor – and it will today be presented to a meeting of Leicestershire’s Health And Wellbeing Board, which includes representative of Leicester’s hospitals trust and other partners.

One of its lead members, Helen Cliff, told the Melton Times: “I am grateful to Councillor Orson and all the councillors of Leicestershire County Council who took the time to meet and talk with us yesterday.

"It’s fantastic to have their support for our campaign.

"When the UHL NHS Trust receives our petition they will be left in no doubt just how important St Mary’s Birth Centre is to our community and beyond.

"I hope they take notice.

"Should they remain determined to keep the doors of St Mary’s closed for births and post-natal care, our petition demonstrates that they do so against the express wishes of residents right across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.”

At yesterday’s full council meeting, Councillor Orson, raised the issue in a question to colleagues, in which he stated: “This decision strikes at the heart of our Joint Health and Wellbeing Strategy, which rightly prioritises the first 1,001 days of a child’s life – a window where compassionate, community-based care can shape lifelong outcomes.

“This is not just about buildings or budgets – it’s about babies, mothers, and the kind of care we choose to champion.”

He also called on Councillor Michael Squires, who is chair of Leicestershire’s Health And Wellbeing Board, to press the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust to make a decision as soon as possible on the future of the birth centre.

In a supplementary question at the meeting, he said: “Does Councillor Squires agree that those currently assessing their birth choices need certainty and the continual holding position of a decision being anticipated before January is becoming untenable, so given we are now approaching the halfway point in this pause, will he press the trust to be more open and concrete about their timeline for announcing their plans?”

Councillor Squires replied that he had asked the trust to do this and was ‘awaiting a reply’.

On the issue of the pausing of services at St Mary’s, Councillor Squires commented: “I know senior staff at University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust and the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board are working together to determine the next steps for St Mary's Birth Centre.

“This includes discussing the safety risks and what can be done to mitigate them.

"I have been told that no decision has yet been made but it is anticipated this will happen before January 2026.

“Like Mr Orson, I am concerned at the potential loss of the St Mary’s Centre and would urge the NHS to consider the issues of post-natal care and breastfeeding that he has highlighted.”