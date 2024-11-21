Artists transform walls of Melton's baby unit

By Nick Rennie
Published 21st Nov 2024, 17:35 GMT
Five of the six artists pictured with some of their artwork on the walls of Melton's St Mary's Birth CentreFive of the six artists pictured with some of their artwork on the walls of Melton's St Mary's Birth Centre
Five of the six artists pictured with some of their artwork on the walls of Melton's St Mary's Birth Centre
A group of Melton artists have brightened up the town’s baby unit by volunteering their time to decorate the walls with colourful artwork.

They used acrylic paints, paint pens and collages to transform the interior of St Mary’s Birth Centre, on Thorpe Road.

Vicky Daws, Ellie Lovett, Lucy Douglas, Fi Moszoro and Kat Wojcik did the painting while Sam Berry created framed collage displays.

Vicky told the Melton Times: “They all seem really chuffed with it at the centre.

Artists transform walls of Melton's St Mary's Birth CentreArtists transform walls of Melton's St Mary's Birth Centre
Artists transform walls of Melton's St Mary's Birth Centre

"We had lots of people walking through as we were doing the artwork and they all said ‘it’s looking lovely’.”

She added: “Just from speaking to the midwives, they get emotional about the centre and you can tell it means so much to them and they are so passionate about their job. Everyone wants to work in a lovely place so hopefully we have helped.”

The artists have worked on the walls in the reception area, the consultation room and the ward.

"Our aim was to brighten it up and create a calming environment for people as it can be quite a stressful time for parents,” said Vicky.

Artists transform walls of Melton's St Mary's Birth CentreArtists transform walls of Melton's St Mary's Birth Centre
Artists transform walls of Melton's St Mary's Birth Centre

“A lot of people cherish the birth centre and their time there so this has made it an even nicer place to visit.”

The artists raised money for the materials and the £250 left in the fund will be donated to the birth centre.

Vicky added: “As people have been donating money it’s been really wonderful to hear how the birth centre is such an important place for so many families.”

Follow the artists on Instagram – @art_by_kat77 , @_electric_kitty , @ellielovettartist , @fi_moszoro , @greenmachinecreative and @invitingwritinguk

