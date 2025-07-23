'Amazing team at Rainbows hospice helped us through the most difficult time of our lives'

Nevaeh Cunningham, who passed away last July after suffering from a rare brain condition

The grandmother of a little girl who died a year ago from a rare brain condition has hailed the support she received from Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People for most of her short life.

The Melton family of Nevaeh Cunningham want to highlight how important the hospice is those in Leicestershire with a terminal or life-limiting illness at a time when the sector is suffering major funding shortfalls.

Nevaeh, who died last July aged just six, remained like a newborn, unable to do anything for herself.

Because of her intense care needs, Neveah lived with her nan, Claire, so she was able to have one-on-one care.

Her siblings lived with their parents and everyone regularly spent quality time together.

Nevaeh started visiting Loughborough-based Rainbows when she was three-months-old and when she was too unwell to travel their nurses visited her at home.

“My amazing granddaughter Nevaeh was the best gift I could ever ask for; she was such a little darling,” said Claire.

“I honestly don’t know how I would have managed without their incredible team. They helped us through the most difficult time of our lives."

Despite the challenges of her brain condition, Nevaeh enjoyed her visits to Rainbows.

Claire recalled: “She absolutely adored being there.

"She loved sensory things, especially massages and she loved music therapy.

"Although she was deaf, Nevaeh would feel the vibrations.

"We used to play ‘You’re Welcome’ from Moana on repeat as we both loved it so much. We played that song at her funeral.

“Looking after Nevaeh took all of my time, and Rainbows gave me a break so I could rest and sleep and not have to think about doing everything.”

The hospice’s ‘at home team’ supported the little girl in the last months of her life.

“For six months, nurses came to see Nevaeh and they were amazing," said Claire.

"When they came, I was able to go to bed and get some rest and it was reassuring to know they had my back and Nevaeh’s best interests at heart.

“I knew she was dying and I wanted her to be at home, with me.

“Rainbows made that possibility a reality."

To support the Rainbows’ Summer Appeal, visit rainbows.co,uk/summerappeal or call 01509 638049.