News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

24-hour pool marathon planned to pocket cash for children's charity

Kind-hearted pool players are cueing up to take part in a 24-hour pool marathon to raise money for a children’s cancer charity.
By Jan Jackson
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 10:10 BST
Karl Barratt, left, and Jackson’s owner Ben Jackson ready for the 24-hour charity pool eventKarl Barratt, left, and Jackson’s owner Ben Jackson ready for the 24-hour charity pool event
Karl Barratt, left, and Jackson’s owner Ben Jackson ready for the 24-hour charity pool event

Organiser Karl Barratt, assistant manager of Jackson’s snooker club in Market Place, Melton, is aiming to raise £500 for Team Mikayla.

The charity was inspired by 16-year-old Mikayla Beames, who has being fighting brain cancer since the age of four. When she was just six Mikayla told her mum she would like to help other children with cancer.

Money raised is spent on granting wishes and so far more than 250 youngsters have befitted with gifts ranging from iPads to trips to Peppa Pig World and caravan holidays.

Karl said: “As a father myself I believe children should be able to live a full, enjoyable life without the fear of cancer controlling it.”

Most Popular

The pool marathon takes place at Jackson’s from 11am on Saturday, July 8.

Anyone who wants to take part or donate can contact Karl through Jackson’s Facebook page HERE.

Related topics:MoneyMeltonFacebook