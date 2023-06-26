Karl Barratt, left, and Jackson’s owner Ben Jackson ready for the 24-hour charity pool event

Organiser Karl Barratt, assistant manager of Jackson’s snooker club in Market Place, Melton, is aiming to raise £500 for Team Mikayla.

The charity was inspired by 16-year-old Mikayla Beames, who has being fighting brain cancer since the age of four. When she was just six Mikayla told her mum she would like to help other children with cancer.

Money raised is spent on granting wishes and so far more than 250 youngsters have befitted with gifts ranging from iPads to trips to Peppa Pig World and caravan holidays.

Karl said: “As a father myself I believe children should be able to live a full, enjoyable life without the fear of cancer controlling it.”

The pool marathon takes place at Jackson’s from 11am on Saturday, July 8.