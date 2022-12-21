Lisa Godber and her fellow volunteers who coordinated Christmas toy donations this year in Melton

Lisa Godber ran the appeal again this year and was inundated with toys, games, books and cuddly toys which have been passed on to local youngsters as festive gifts.

Melton businesses Bentons, Morrisons and The Beauty Studio acted as collection points for the donations this year.

Lisa told the Melton Times: “We had more than a thousand toys, new and used, donated again this year.

Some of the hundreds of toys donated by Melton families this Christmas

“With the cost of living crisis there was more demand for the donations this year.”

Some of the toys and games were donated to children staying with refugee families in the Melton area.

Lisa added: “We have helped lots of families again this year.

“A huge thankyou to the Children and Family wellbeing service for all their help on the day.

