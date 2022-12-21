1,000 toys donated to struggling Melton families
More than 1,000 toys have been donated by Melton people to give to children in struggling families this Christmas.
Lisa Godber ran the appeal again this year and was inundated with toys, games, books and cuddly toys which have been passed on to local youngsters as festive gifts.
Melton businesses Bentons, Morrisons and The Beauty Studio acted as collection points for the donations this year.
Advertisement
Lisa told the Melton Times: “We had more than a thousand toys, new and used, donated again this year.
“With the cost of living crisis there was more demand for the donations this year.”
Some of the toys and games were donated to children staying with refugee families in the Melton area.
Advertisement
Lisa added: “We have helped lots of families again this year.
“A huge thankyou to the Children and Family wellbeing service for all their help on the day.
Advertisement
“And a massive thank you to the companies which had donation points through the town for me.”