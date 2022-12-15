Somerby and Ab Kettleby Primary School pupils sing at the Mayor's Christmas carol concert in Melton

The school choir visited Framland Residential Home to sing a range of songs, from traditional carols such as ‘Silent Night’ to more modern songs in front of a wonderfully decorated Christmas tree.

After the concert, the children received a huge round of applause from the residents and shared a well-deserved Christmas cake.

Pupils were also thrilled to receive a sparkly festive card from the residents as well as a beautifully wrapped gift containing sweets.

Somerby pupils sing carols at Framland Residential Home in Melton

Charlotte Stone, manager at the home, said: “Our residents and staff greatly enjoyed the children’s festive performance, and we were glad to welcome such well-mannered pupils.

“It was a lovely treat to get everyone in the Christmas spirit and ready for the holiday season.”

Mrs Toghill, the choir leader at Somerby Primary School, said: "Meeting the residents at Framland Residential Home was a wonderfully wholesome way to connect with the local community and share some holiday cheer.

"Framland were so welcoming, and the experience was very enriching for the children.”

Somerby School's entry to the Melton Christmas tree festival

Somerby pupils also joined with children from Ab Kettleby Primary School to sing at The Mayor’s Christmas Carol Concert at St Mary’s Church, in Melton.

They sang with four other schools at the event, which was attended by hundreds of people.

The Ab Kettleby and Somerby pupils also decorated their own school trees for the recent Christmas tree festival at St Mary’s.

Pupils worked together and each school chose a jolly theme for their tree, with Ab Kettleby deciding on ‘Queen Bee’, based around their school emblem and celebrating the life of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II.

Ab Kettleby School's entry to the Melton Christmas tree festival

Meanwhile Somerby’s theme, ‘We Love Reading’, used the pupils’ favourite books to inspire many creative tree ornaments.

Andrea Brown, Headteacher at Ab Kettleby and Somerby Primary School, said: “I am so proud of the children for bringing such a festive spirit to the schools.

“Decorating Christmas trees was just what we needed to ignite our holiday cheer.