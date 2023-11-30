Village pupils design Christmas card for 1,000 households
Pupils at Scalford Primary School were challenged to create the front of the card which is being sent out this year by the Ironstone Villages Family of Churches.
Florence Skipper, from Year five, was the winner from 40 entries with her beautiful design of a Nativity scene now featuring on the card delivered to homes at Chadwell, Wycomb, Eastwell, Eaton, Goadby Marwood, Scalford, Stonesby and Waltham on the Wolds.
A lovely church picture finished second for Chloe Moulds, with Lila Chaumillon judged in third place with her fantastic Christmas morning scene. They will feature on the reverse of the Christmas card.
Multi-parish administrator, Marie Hough, announced the top three and handed out prizes when all the children attended church.
She said: “We are very grateful that the front cover of our Christmas card has been beautifully designed by a pupil at Scalford School who won first prize in our design competition.
"The quality of the entries seems to get better each time we do this – well done and thank you to all who took part.”
The Ironstone church group hold a competition each year to design the Christmas and Easter card – next year will be the turn of pupils at Waltham Primary School.
Follow their Facebook page HERE to see all of the entries each day in the run-up to Christmas.
Information is also on there about all of the Christmas services and events through December.