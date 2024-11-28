Santa aboard the Trumpton Fire Engine organised every Christmas by Melton firefighters

The ever-popular Trumpton Fire Engine will begin its Christmas visits to Melton neighbourhoods on Monday evening.

Santa Claus and his helpers will be collecting once again for worthy local causes while ringing out festive tunes as they go.

Firefighters from the Melton fire station on Nottingham Road are organising it all with proceeds donated early in the new year.

Trumpton will visit Baldocks Lane, Grange Drive and Woodland Avenue on Monday December 2.

Scan this QR code to track Santa's location on his Trumpton tours around Melton and to donate to the fundraiser

Tuesday’s routes will be Redbrook Crescent, Tamar Road and Valley Road while on Thursday (December 5) it is the turn of Laycock Avenue, Redwood Avenue and Cranmere Road.

You will be able to see Santa and Trumpton at the Christmas lights switch on plus the festive town centre market over the weekend of December 6 to 8.

Neighbourhood routes resume again from December 9 and continue until December 21.

Residents will get to see Trumpton from 6pm on each evening they are out.