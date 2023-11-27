Excitement is building around Melton Mowbray as local firefighters prepare to start touring residential estates with Santa Claus and their iconic Trumpton fire engine.

Santa and the Trumpton mini fire engine will be touring Melton Mowbray again from next week

The first destination this year is Baldocks Lane, Grange Drive and Woodland Avenue on Monday evening.

Then on Tuesday it is the turn of Redbrook Crescent, Tamar Road and Valley Road.

Wednesday will see Trumpton the team visiting Laycock Avenue, Redwood Avenue and Cranmere Road.

Further tours will take place to other Melton town areas through to Friday December 22.

The Trumpton engine has raised money for local causes now for more than 40 years.

Last Christmas, an incredible £7,500 was raised and distributed to lots of local worthy causes.

Mark Jennings, one of the organisers, said: “We want as many people to come out and give Santa a wave this year.

“As always, all money raised goes to local charities and good causes.”