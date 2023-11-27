Trumpton prepares to tour Melton streets with Santa
The first destination this year is Baldocks Lane, Grange Drive and Woodland Avenue on Monday evening.
Then on Tuesday it is the turn of Redbrook Crescent, Tamar Road and Valley Road.
Wednesday will see Trumpton the team visiting Laycock Avenue, Redwood Avenue and Cranmere Road.
Further tours will take place to other Melton town areas through to Friday December 22.
The Trumpton engine has raised money for local causes now for more than 40 years.
Last Christmas, an incredible £7,500 was raised and distributed to lots of local worthy causes.
Mark Jennings, one of the organisers, said: “We want as many people to come out and give Santa a wave this year.
“As always, all money raised goes to local charities and good causes.”
Click HERE to donate to this year’s Trumpton fundraiser.