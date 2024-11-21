A scene from a previous drive-in living Nativity at Melton Mowbray's livestock market

Young farmers are staging a ‘drive-in’ living Nativity event at Melton Mowbray Livestock Market again next month.

Attendees will get the chance to listen to the Christmas story from the comfort of their own vehicle and watch the Nativity scene appear before their eyes with real people, animals, farm machinery and a few extras along the way.

The service, which is in its fifth year, will take place on Sunday December 15, at 4.30pm and 6.30pm – it will be broadcast live on local community radio station, 103 They Eye, for the audience to listen to through their car radios.

Those who attend are encouraged to get into the Christmas spirit by decorating their car, or tractor, with lights and tinsel.

The stage will be an articulated lorry, flanked by two tractors.

There will be a host of angels, shepherds with sheep, kings on horses and, of course, the little donkey.

Vintage tractors, a telehandler, the north star and plenty of Christmas spirit will also be present.

Leicestershire and Rutland Federation of Young Farmers Clubs (YFC) is organising the event and its county chair, Becky Busby, said: “We wanted to grow on the success of the last four years and offer something really special to the local community this Christmas.

"We are very excited and really looking forward to welcoming new and past attendees to the event.”

All funds raised will be split between the Leicestershire YFC and Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

Rainbows cares for hundreds of families every year who have a baby, child or young person with a serious or terminal illness.

Click HERE to book your tickets – the ssuggested donation is £10 per car.

Leicestershire and Rutland Federation of Young Farmers Clubs are led by young people, for young people.

LFYFC provide anyone aged 10 to 28 with the opportunity to develop skills, work with their local community, travel abroad, take part in a varied competitions programme, have their voices heard on rural issues and enjoy a dynamic social life.

With over 600 members and 11 clubs, LFYFC is the largest rural youth organisations in the county.

Go to www.leicsyfc.org.uk for more information.