"I encourage everyone to come out, enjoy the entertainment, and support our local businesses this Christmas.”

A previous Christmas lights switch-on in Melton Mowbray town centre

Details have been revealed about Melton Mowbray’s annual Christmas lights switch-on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It all takes place on Friday December 6 on a day with the traditional Christmas market, organised by Melton BID, is running from the same day day through to the Sunday.

The market will open from 10am until 8pm, with late night shopping available in town, and from 10am until 4pm on the Saturday and Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can browse a selection of local food, drink, festive gifts, and handcrafted items.

A previous Christmas lights switch-on in Melton Mowbray

Live music and entertainment will entertain everyone from 5pm and Santa will be in his Grotto at the Bell Centre.

The dazzling LED stilt walkers will light up the night and there will also be performances from the Rock Choir.

With the 30ft Christmas tree at centre stage, the lights will be switched on at 6.45pm by Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tim Webster and special guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live music will then be performed until 7.40pm with Melton Brass Band and Sky Theatre's SIX The Musical.

Councillor Pip Allnatt, leader of the council, said: “I am pleased that we are still able to fund this event for families to enjoy and light up Melton Mowbray throughout the festive period.

"The council’s Big Christmas Switch-On event will kick start the Christmas festivities in Melton Mowbray town centre, running alongside the BID’s annual Christmas market.

“It is great that we have once again been able to work with our partners at Melton BID and Melton Mowbray Town Estate to bring the annual celebrations to our town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I encourage everyone to come out, enjoy the entertainment, and support our local businesses this Christmas.”

James Colclough, manager of the Melton BID, said: “The annual Christmas Market is a key event for the town centre, bringing hundreds of traders and thousands of visitors together, boosting trade for all involved and creating a fantastic day out for visitors and locals alike.

“Some of our businesses report this weekend to be their biggest of the entire year and many market traders are also local so what better opportunity to shop in Melton Mowbray and embrace the festive spirit.”

In addition to the annual market and Big Christmas Switch-On, there will be plenty of events in the town to enjoy throughout December.

Here are some to look out for:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Mary’s Church – annual Christmas Tree Festival, from Friday December 6 to Tuesday December 10, showcasing an array of stunning Christmas trees decorated by residents, organisations and businesses.

Stockyard Saturday Christmas Fair alongside the 72nd Melton & Belvoir Agricultural Society Annual Christmas Fatstock Show & Sale - Saturday December 7. Christmas Table Poultry Sale – Tuesday December 17, from 8am to 1pm.

Christmas Wrapping and Classic Car meet in the town centre - Sunday December 15, 10am to 4pm.

Council long stay car parks will be free in Burton Road, Scalford Road and Mill Street, on Friday and Saturday December 13 and 14 plus Friday and Saturday December 20 and 21.

The Christmas lights will keep glistening until January 6, better known as the 12th night.