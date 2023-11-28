Santa’s Grotto opens for business in The Bell Centre in Melton Mowbray on Friday.

Santa and his elves in The Bell Centre Grotto last Christmas

Melton Lions Club is organising this ever-popular festive family activity through to Sunday.

Opening times are 10am to 8pm on Friday and 10am until 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

Entry is £5 per child and everyone gets a Christmas gift.

***The ‘Melton Elves’ will return to Melton town centre on Sunday December 17 with a free gift-wrapping service for those last minute Christmas presents.

Free drink vouchers will also be given out to enjoy refreshments at local businesses.

The event coincides with the town’s last Vintage and Classic Car Meet of the year.

***Entries are still open for this year’s Melton Santa Fun Run at Melton Country Park on Sunday December 10.

Participants can run, jog or walk the full 5km course or a one-mile route.

Entry is £10 for adults and £5 for children, to include a free Santa suit.