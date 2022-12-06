A previous edition of the Santa Fun Run in Melton Country Park

Dozens of runners dressed at Father Christmas will be pounding the paths around Melton Country Park on Sunday, with the option of covering a 5km course or just a mile.

Registration is from 9am with the run starting at 11am – participants can raise money for their own causes and charities.

Advertisement

Click HERE for further details on the event, organised by the Rotary Clubs of Melton Mowbray.

Also on Sunday, Leicestershire and Rutland Federation of Young Farmers Clubs are organising a Drive In Living Nativity at Melton Livestock Market.

Attendees can listen to the Christmas story from the comfort of their vehicle and watch a nativity scene with real people and animals.

The service, which is in its third year, runs from 4.30pm until 7pm, will be broadcast live on 103 They Eye for the audience to listen to through their car radios.

Advertisement

The stage will be an articulated lorry, flanked by two tractors on loan from event sponsor, Russels.

There will a host of angels, shepherds with sheep, kings on horses and of course the little donkey.

Advertisement

County chairman, Tom Smith, said: “We wanted to grow on the success of the last two years and offer something really special to the local community this Christmas.

"We are very excited and really looking forward to welcoming new and past attendees to the event.”

Advertisement

Click HERE to book tickets.

Great Dalby Primary School is hosting a Christmas Fayre and Santa's Grotto on Saturday.

Advertisement

A traditional festive fayre is in store with home-made cakes, refreshments, Santa's grotto, games and local produce stalls, selling lots of potential Christmas gifts.

The school’s PTA – Friends of Great Dalby School – are hosting the event from 11am to 2pm, with all profits used for much needed school fundraising. Visiting Santa’s Grotto costs £5 per child

Advertisement

Raffle tickets costing £1 are also on sale at the fayre or school office to win a whole wheelbarrow of Christmas booze.