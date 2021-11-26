Response to Melton Christmas toy appeal is ‘absolutely amazing’
A Melton mum says the response to her second Christmas toy appeal for children of struggling local families has once again been ‘absolutely amazing’.
Lisa Godber collected more than 500 toys, games, devices and bikes last year and she says this year’s donations have already exceeded last year’s numbers.
She has been helped this year by town businesses Benton’s, in Nottingham Street, and The Beauty Studio, on Market Place, which have acted as collection points.
And Lisa, together with her volunteer helpers, will be giving out the items to families at a special event at Venture House, on Asfordby Road, on Saturday December 11, between 11am and 3pm.
She told the Melton Times: “I wasn’t originally going to to run another appeal but a few people started asking me and I decided to do it again for this Christmas.
“It’s been absolutely amazing again this year, it’s going to exceed last year’s donations when we give all the items out.
“People have been very generous, we’ve had a couple of Amazon Fires donated recently, girls’ bikes and no end of toys.
“We are also getting things donated fro older youngsters this year, so teenagers will be able to gett something too.
“There are lots of families struggling again financially, including many who are working but who still don’t have the income they need to buy their children what they want.
“We are still taking donations and everything is gratefully received.”
To make a donation contact the ‘Christmas Toy Donations for Children in Melton Mowbray’ Facebook page or call Lisa on 07823 484615.
Families who would like to have a donated item for Christmas are welcome to attend the event at Venture House.