Plenty of festive spirit at Melton’s Christmas market

Stallholders David and Sharon Walker in Santa costumes with friend Liz Gay at the Melton Christmas Market on Sunday EMN-210512-172306001

The cold weather and drizzle today (Sunday) failed to dampen spirits as people snapped up early gifts and provisions for their family celebrations from 100 stalls selling a variety of products in Market Place and Nottingham Street.

There were plenty of visitors from outside the borough with five coachloads visiting the market on Saturday and another seven today.

The event featured live music and entertainment throughout the weekend, including vintage vocalist and entertainer Miss Lily Love-Joy, music and dancing from Want2Dance and performances from the Rock Choir.

The Bubble Wizard causes a stir in Church Street at the Melton Christmas Market on Sunday EMN-210512-172206001

Other attractions were Morris dancing, displays of alpacas, shire horses and birds of prey and the Bubble Wizard caused a stir on his second visit to Melton.

Families queued outside the grotto in Market Place with children keen to visit Santa Claus.

Stallholders David and Sharon Walker were doing good business selling gifts - Sharon said: “There has been a good crowd today at the market and a great atmosphere.”

Firefighters from the Melton Fire Station brought their popular Trumpton fire engine to the market ahead of their fundraising tours of the town which begin tomorrow.

Crew manager Matt McMullan (left) and firefighter Matt Atterbury collect funds for local causes with their Trumpton fire engine at the Melton Christmas Market on Sunday EMN-210512-172246001

Crew manager Matt McMullan said: “It’s been really good throughout the weekend.

“We colllected £725 yesterday and people have been very generous as well today.”

Firefighter Matt Atterbury said: “People have been asking when we will be going around the town with Trumpton.

“It’s a bit of an institution in the town and we are looking forward to doing it again this week.”

The choir in full voice at the Melton Christmas Market on Sunday EMN-210512-172156001

