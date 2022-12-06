The Christmas street market in Melton pictured over the weekend

Attractions included the Christmas tree festival at St Mary’s Church, the festive lights switch-on on Friday evening, a Christmas market, festival of cribs at Sage Cross Methodist Church, a festival of wreaths at St John’s Church and the first vintage Christmas market at the Toy Soldiers Band Room.

Melton BID manager Shelagh Core, who helped coordinate everything, told the Melton Times: “We had 29 coaches visiting over the weekend, attracting high visitor numbers throughout.

“The town centre footfall counters showed 9,340 visitors on the Friday, 8,444 on Saturday and 8,768 on Sunday.

Morris dancing in St Mary's Church during the Christmas tree festival

"The positive thing for the town was that visitor numbers were nearly back up to pre-Covid visitor numbers from 2019.”

The Christmas lights switch-on event, which was held for the first time since the pandemic, saw big crowds gather in Market Place after school children had entertained visitors throughout the day with carol singing.

The town festive lights were turned on by Anfisa Denysenko, who was named ‘Child of Courage’ at our Best of Melton Awards this year.

Sadly, joint Child of Courage Award-winner, Rupert Brooke, was unwell and unable to do the honours with Anfisa, although it is planned to invite Rupert to attend other local events in 2023.

Crowds in town for Friday's Christmas lights switch-on

There were more than 100 traders at the Christmas market, which was also well attended, and led to good business for shops and hospitality outlets.

Shelagh said: “The town’s coffee shops and cafes were full throughout the weekend, with town centre shops also reporting really good footfall and spend.

"The Christmas Weekend, as with all our events, is about driving footfall into the town centre into our retail and hospitality businesses and supporting businesses in what has been a difficult trading year.

“I hope that the Christmas weekend of events has done that.”

Santa greets Melton shoppers on the town fire brigade's fundraising Trumpton engine

From Friday through to Sunday, the Melton Folk Trail will see music performances in cafes and pubs.

Click HERE to find who is playing and where over the three days.

To continue the festive fun, the BID has also teamed up with Vicky at Inviting Writing to create a festive window in the Bell Centre on Saturday, between 12 noon and 3pm.

Everyone welcome, particularly families with children, with the opportunity to decorate a window together in a community art project.

Everything required will be provided and there is no charge to get involved.

Vicky will be on hand to guide everyone if needed.

Visitors to Melton can also enjoy a Christmas Classic Car Meet on Sunday December 18. And when you are there that day look out for the elves offering a free Christmas gift-wrapping service during the day.