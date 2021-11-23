Melton Scouts restart popular Christmas card delivery service

Flashback to 2012 when Scouts, cubs and beavers were sorting out the Christmas post for their traditional fundraiser PHOTO: Tim Williams EMN-211123-093755001

Special postboxes will be placed in various locations in the town from Saturday.

Residents are asked to make a donation of 25p for each card they wish to send.

The initiative has been going for many years although it didn’t go ahead last winter due to restrictions during the Covid pandemic.

Group Scout Leader, Nathan Jeremiah, said: “Without the support our local businesses and the community this project could never succeed.

“In 2019 over 10,000 cards were delivered bringing in just over £2,000.

“All funds raised go towards youth development within the group.”

The Group is unable able to deliver cards in any of the local villages.

Cards need to be clearly addressed with an LE13 postcode, house number and road.

Deliveries begin on December 10 and will be completed before Christmas.

The Scouts will be setting up postboxes at the following locations thanks to the co-operation of local traders:

l Asfordby Road Stores;

l Cardzone, Market Place;

l Craven Street Shop;

l Foxy Lots – Cards for Good Causes;

l Melton Building Society;

l Grange Drive – One Stop Shop;

l The Nottingham Building Society;

l St John’s Drive Shop;