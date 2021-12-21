Melton Scouts deliver 6,000 Christmas cards

One of the Melton Scouts Christmas card collection points at the town's Foxy Lots shop EMN-211221-110605001

The 36th Melton Mowbray Scout Group say they have received over 6,000 cards for posting.

Members of the public have dropped off their cards at various collection points in the town and donated 25p for each one.

Group Scout leader, Nathan Jeremiah, told the Melton Times: “Thank you to all the people of Melton who have used our service to deliver Christmas cards, through using our service you have helped us keep Scouting going in Melton for so many young people.

“All deliveries will be completed by Christmas Eve.

“We have also received a number of special donations and kind messages of thanks which have put a smile on our faces and kept us going.”