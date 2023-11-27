Crowds will pour into Market Place on Friday evening to see Melton Mowbray’s Christmas illuminations spark into life.

The Christmas lights are switched on in Melton Market Place a few years ago

There should be plenty of festive cheer around with the traditional Christmas market starting at 10am in the town centre and then the annual lights switch-on ceremony at 6.45pm.

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, will do the honours on a stage in Market Place but residents and visitors will be able to enjoy the spectacle in multiple locations.

The borough council’s Christmas lights will be illuminated down Nottingham Street, High Street, King Street, St Mary’s Way, Church Street, Sherrard Street, Burton Street, and in the Market Place, with the 30ft Christmas tree, which is sponsored by Biffa, at centre stage.

An aerial view of the Christmas market in 2021 which attracted 15,000 over three days

The Melton BID, which organises the light switch-on event on behalf of the council, will be hosting their annual Christmas market and late-night shopping event on Saturday (10am-4pm) and Sunday (10am-4pm), as well as the Friday, from 10am to 8pm,

The market will offer an array of local food, drink and produce, traditional festive gifts and hand-crafted wares to locals and visitors who attend.

Live music and entertainment will be running throughout the long weekend, including vintage vocalist and entertainer Miss Lily Love-Joy, music and dancing from Want2Dance and performances from local schools, Performing Stars, the Rock Choir, local musicians and Morris dancers.

Those visiting will also be able to meet the alpacas, birds of prey and shire horses in the town centre, as well as visit Santa in his Grotto in the Bell Centre over the three days.

Shelagh Core, manager of the Melton BID said: “Melton’s Christmas Weekend is an established three-day event and one of the biggest events for our town centre, attracting over 24,000 visitors last year and 29 coaches.

“With music and family entertainment, it’s going to be the perfect weekend to enjoy some Christmas gift buying and local shopping, whilst also indulging in a drink or lunch in one of our many cafes, restaurants and bars.

"Don’t forget to use the Melton free wi-fi too when you’re visiting.”

It will be free to park on Friday – and the three following Fridays before Christmas – at selected long stay car parks, Burton Street, Scalford Road and Mill Street.

Councillor Pip Allnatt, leader of the council, said: "We are pleased support this switch-on event in partnership with the Melton BID and Melton Town Estate.

"The annual event, alongside the Christmas market, always starts off the festive celebrations in Melton perfectly, and we look forward to seeing everyone there.

“As well as the light switch-on and Christmas market on the first weekend of December, there are numerous other events to enjoy across the borough throughout the month, such as the Christmas tree festival at St Mary’s Church.”

Ben King, Biffa's senior business manager for Rutland and Melton – the company which collects household waste, said: "We love being a part of the community here in Melton borough, so we're absolutely delighted to be sponsoring the town's spectacular Christmas tree this year, alongside our friends at the Green Waste Club.”