Melton charities sought to donate Trumpton funds

The Trumpton fire engine pictured in Nottingham Street during its annual fundraising tour of Melton EMN-220216-132440001

They are delighted with the proceeds of this year’s effort and have thanked everyone who supported the fundraiser as Santa toured neighbourhoods in the run up to Christmas.

Because of the Covid pandemic and the consequent absence of a presentation evening there is a roll over of extra cash to distribute to local causes.

Firefighter Mark Jennings said: “We can finally announce that the grand total raised on our 2021 tour is £8,239.

“This is a fantastic amount and thanks must go once again to all the firefighters and their families who gave up their spare time over the Christmas period to collect, and also to the good people of Melton for your amazing generosity.”

The team at the Nottingham Road fire station are now seeking nominations for beneficiaries for the £12,000 in the fund.

Charities, clubs, organisations or individuals from the Melton borough will be considered for cash grants.

Application forms can be requested by emailing trumptonmelton@outlook.com or alternatively they can be picked up in person from reception at Melton Fire Station, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.