Members of Melton Belvoir Rotary Club are celebrating donating an impressive £26,000 to local causes over the last year.

Melton Belvoir Rotary Christmas collections start this weekend

This included £10,000 for the local Macmillan Cancer Support Group from a sell-out performance by the Grimethorpe Colliery Brass Band at Melton Theatre in April.

In addition, the club has supported 20 other good causes during the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The amazing amount has all been raised by individual efforts of club members, supported by members of the public, other Melton charities, businesses and grants.

One of the most successful members at raising funds was the late Mike Hind-Woodward, of Whissendine, who, despite being diagnosed with a terminal illness, raised £12,000 from a zipwire challenge, wing-walk and parachute jump, before he sadly passed away in May this year.

Club member Tony Wallis said: “Santa and his helpers will be out collecting at local supermarkets again this December and we hope to raise in excess of the £4,000 raised last year from the generous shoppers in Melton, which has helped us support local community groups in need.

“Our collections will start at Morrisons on December 2 and will continue there and at Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Hill Top Farm on various days until Friday December 22.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Donations to the Christmas collections can also be made online via the Melton Belvoir Rotary Facebook page with 100 per cent of money received going to a wide variety of local good causes.