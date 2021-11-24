Look out for Santa on the Trumpton fire engine

The Trumpton fire engine pictured in Nottingham Street during its annual fundraising tour of Melton this Christmas EMN-201229-093207001

The firefighters have been busy getting the vehicle ready with a new coat of paint and has new strip LEDs.

“We have decided that we won’t be knocking on doors again due to people being vulnerable or in isolation, however we will be coming down the streets so that people can see and wave at Trumpton,” said crew manager Scott Smith.

“What we really need is people to still donate by using www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/trumpton-melton. We still have some of last year’s fund to giveaway so will be doing a bumper giveaway to local good causes in the first part of next year.”

You will see Trumpton from 6pm on the following routes.

December 6: Kings Road, Flemming Drive and Harvey Street ; December 7: Queensway and Hartopp Road Street; December 8: Dieppe Way, The Crescent and Tennyson Way ; December 9: Heather Crescent, Edendale Road and Swallowdale Road ;

December 10: Laycock Avenue, Redwood Avenue and Wymondham Way;

December 12: Asfordby Village, Asfordby Valley and Asfordby Hill (4pm start); December 13: Otter Road, Ullswater Road, Brockington Road and Shakespeare Gardens (plus Aldi Static);

December 14: Baldocks Lane and Grange Drive (Tesco Static); December 15: Stirling Road, West Avenue and Welby Lane (Sainsbury’s Static); December 16: Redbrook Crescent, Tamar Road and Valley Road (Morrison’s Static);