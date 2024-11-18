Look out for a 6ft Grinch made of cake at Melton's Christmas Tree Festival
Organisers of the event, taking place at St Mary’s Church next month, say numbers are slightly up this year with around 230 big trees entered by community and youth groups, businesses, schools and sports clubs from across the Melton borough, plus a few window trees.
There is no preview night this time so the festival kicks off at 10am on Friday December 6 and will remain open for viewings until Tuesday December 10.
Aside from the Grinch tree, which has been created by Sherrard Street-based Sugar Shamrocks cake shop, viewers can also enjoy trees themed on The Gruffalo and Shrek and another unusual one featuring a tree inside a sandwich box.
The traditional Carols amongst the Trees Service is on the Saturday, starting at 5pm.
And on the Sunday, the popular Hathern Band will be playing in church at 6pm before leading the singing at a Carols of Praise amongst the trees at 6.30pm.
The tree festival opens each day at 10am with entrance costing £3 (pay by cash or card) and accompanied children get in free.
The Christmas Tree Festival Committee thank this year’s sponsors for their generosity and support – Bloor Homes East Midlands; Samworth Brothers; Instep of Melton; Shouler & Son and NFU Mutual Melton Mowbray.
Special thanks also go to Dickinson & Morris; Melton BID; W. Southerington & Sons Ltd; C&C Plants Scalford; Central England Co-operative Funeralcare and Gates Garden Centre for all their help and support.
