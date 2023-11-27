Santa Claus arrives at the Re-engage Christmas party at The Welcome Cafe at Twyford

Re-engage put on the at The Welcome Cafe at Twyford, where owner Jeanette Hodgkinson kindly opened up her facilities.

It was also attended by 10 drivers who give up their time and pay for petrol to ensure the elderly have a special and fun afternoon once a month through the year.

Santa Claus made a guest appearance, in the guise of Paul Hodgkinson, assisted by Chris the elf.

Organisers have thanked Tesco and Premier Foods for their kind donated products for the party.

The Re-engage group is for anyone aged 75 and over who lives on their own and who is looking to have companionship.

Members enjoyed a trip on the Rutland Belle boat at Rutland Water in the summer, thanks to a £500 donation from The Ragdale Hall Spa Community Chest.