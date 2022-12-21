News you can trust since 1859
Free parking in Melton tomorrow

Christmas shoppers are reminded that Melton Mowbray’s town centre long stay car parks are free to use tomorrow (Friday).

By Nick Rennie
Melton's Christmas elves offering their service last weekend
These are the Melton Borough Council car parks on Burton Street, Mill Street, Scalford Road and Parkside.

The town was busy last weekend with the Melton’s Christmas elves in big demand to wrap up gifts free of charge ready for the big day.

They were also handing out free vouchers for a drink in More Coffee Co, The Grapes pub and The Half Moon Inn.