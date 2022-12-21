Free parking in Melton tomorrow
Christmas shoppers are reminded that Melton Mowbray’s town centre long stay car parks are free to use tomorrow (Friday).
By Nick Rennie
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 1:41pm
These are the Melton Borough Council car parks on Burton Street, Mill Street, Scalford Road and Parkside.
The town was busy last weekend with the Melton’s Christmas elves in big demand to wrap up gifts free of charge ready for the big day.
They were also handing out free vouchers for a drink in More Coffee Co, The Grapes pub and The Half Moon Inn.