The Melton Christmas lights switch-on back in 2017 - free buses will be put on for this year's switch-on on Friday

Passengers in the Melton area are being offered free bus travel to the big Christmas events in the town centre.

There will be free-of-charge services for the Christmas lights switch-on on Friday and for the Christmas market on Sunday.

Leicestershire County Council is subsidising free buses across the county thanks to Bus Service Improvement Plan funding.

Nesbit Bros are operating Friday’s service, starting out from Harby at 4.25pm and leaving Melton Mowbray at 8pm after the lights switch-on.

The bus will also be calling at Hose, Long Clawson, Nether Broughton and Ab Kettleby en route.

There are two routes for the free Sunday service, to be operated by Vectare.

Route one leaves from Harby at 10am and returns from Melton at 3pm, calling at Hose, Long Clawson, Nether Broughton and Ab Kettleby.

The route two service leaves Great Dalby at 10.40am and returns from Melton at 4pm, also serving Little Dalby and Burton Lazars.

Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, county council cabinet member for transport, said: “The aim of all our bus improvement plans is to keep people connected and to support local communities – and the festive season is a perfect time to do this.”

Passengers can also get free bus travel from Melton Mowbray to Gates Garden Centre, at Cold Overton.

This service will run on Friday and also on December 13 and 20.

Leicestershire Buses has teamed up with Ausden Clark and Gates to deliver this. Passengers will also benefit from a free hot drink in the garden centre restaurants when they show a valid voucher.