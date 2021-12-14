Festive party enjoyed by Melton group for isolated people

Melton Re-Engage co-ordinator Rachel Wade (left) with Pam Posnett (Vice President of Melton Belvior Rotary Club) and organiser Patricia Wood at their Christmas tea party at Rearsby Village Hall EMN-210612-092407001

Santa Claus dropped into the ReEngage event, which was hosted by Melton Belvoir Rotary Club at Rearsby village hall, where those attending chatted, played a quiz and enjoyed delicious homemade food.

ReEngage is a National Charity for anyone over the age of 75 who live by themselves - they provide vital life enhancing social connections at a time when their social circles are diminishing.

Rachel Wade has taken over from Angela Fielding as the Melton group co-ordinator- anyone interested can contact her to find out about the activities.

Patricia Wood organised the Christmas tea party and vice-president Pam Posnett attended with other volunteers from the club to help put on a fun afternoon.

The tea parties are also held by a number of other hosts, including Melton Rotary Club and Melton Lions.

The group is invited to many communities and are welcome in many village halls, including Frisby on the Wreake, Hose, Long Clawson and Hoby, as well St Mary’s Church and Sandy Lane Methodist Church in Melton.