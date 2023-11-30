A family festive fun day is taking place at the Dove Cottage Day Hospice at Stathern on Sunday.

A festive family fun day is taking place at Dove Cottage Day Hospice

The event is in the hospice garden from noon to 4pm, with a Christmas carol service at 2pm undercover in the marquee.

Carols will be sung by local schoolchildren and Santa will be there, greeting everyone in his Grotto.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Refreshments, including hot chocolate and mulled wine, will be available to buy along with a selection of cards, crafts and gifts.

There will also be lots of children’s craft activities taking place.

Visitors can also add a special candle to the hospice’s tree in memory of a loved one.

The event is free to attend, but charges apply for craft activities and to visit Santa in his grotto, with all proceeds going towards hospice services.

Email [email protected] to let the hospice know if you are planning to attend so they can cater for everyone.