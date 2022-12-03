News you can trust since 1859

Families converge on Santa's grotto in Melton town centre

Santa Claus and his elves are proving very popular in Melton as the town enjoys a special festive weekend.

By Nick Rennie
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Dec 2022, 12:38pm
Santa and his elves outside Melton Lions Club's grotto in the Bell Centre
Santa and his elves outside Melton Lions Club's grotto in the Bell Centre

Their grotto in The Bell Centre shopping mall, off Nottingham Street, has been busy since it opened on Friday.

It’s been organised by Melton Mowbray Lions Club and is raising money for local causes.

The grotto is open until 4pm today (Saturday) and from 10am until 4pm tomorrow.

Entry costs £5 per child and visitors get a chance to chat to Santa and a pick up a gift.

Melton