Dozens enjoy Santa Fun Run in Melton Country Park

Dozens of people dressed as Father Christmas ran and walked through the mud in Melton Country Park on Sunday in the annual Santa Fun Run.
By Nick Rennie
Published 13th Dec 2023, 10:11 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 10:32 GMT
Sara Wilson-Wright and her daughter Isabelle pictured at the start of Sunday's Melton Santa Fun Run in the country parkSara Wilson-Wright and her daughter Isabelle pictured at the start of Sunday's Melton Santa Fun Run in the country park
It was the 12th annual edition of an ever-popular challenge, once again organised by Melton Mowbray Rotary Club in aid of its good causes and those of participants.

Winners over the 5K course were Steve Ward and Sophie Edger while the one-mile victors were Max Pye and Josh Van De Wheele, aged just eight.

Lots of pets took part as well, with the winners of the Santa dog show being Maisie and her pooch Chilli.

Participants prepare for the start of the Melton Santa Fun Run 2023Participants prepare for the start of the Melton Santa Fun Run 2023
The rotary club said afterwards: “Well done to everyone who took part whether raising funds for you own charity or for our good causes.

“We thank you – you were all amazing.”

Anyone interested in taking part in next year’s Melton Santa Fun Run is asked to save the date for December 15, 2024.

