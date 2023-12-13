Dozens enjoy Santa Fun Run in Melton Country Park
It was the 12th annual edition of an ever-popular challenge, once again organised by Melton Mowbray Rotary Club in aid of its good causes and those of participants.
Winners over the 5K course were Steve Ward and Sophie Edger while the one-mile victors were Max Pye and Josh Van De Wheele, aged just eight.
Lots of pets took part as well, with the winners of the Santa dog show being Maisie and her pooch Chilli.
The rotary club said afterwards: “Well done to everyone who took part whether raising funds for you own charity or for our good causes.
“We thank you – you were all amazing.”
Anyone interested in taking part in next year’s Melton Santa Fun Run is asked to save the date for December 15, 2024.