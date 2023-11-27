News you can trust since 1859
Dozens enjoy family's Christmas fundraiser

Dozens of people enjoyed a Christmas lights display at a Melton family home.
By Nick Rennie
Published 27th Nov 2023, 11:30 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 11:30 GMT
The decorated family house in Stirling Road which raised money for charityThe decorated family house in Stirling Road which raised money for charity
People of all ages enjoyed the decorations outside the Stirling Road property, while enjoying mince pies, mulled wine and hot drinks, helping to raise £180 for the Young Lives vs Cancer charity.

Organiser Zack Harvey (18) said: “There were 80-plus people who attended and the atmosphere was great with many people saying how wonderful the lights are.

"We are planning to do it all again next year.”

