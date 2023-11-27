Dozens enjoy family's Christmas fundraiser
Dozens of people enjoyed a Christmas lights display at a Melton family home.
People of all ages enjoyed the decorations outside the Stirling Road property, while enjoying mince pies, mulled wine and hot drinks, helping to raise £180 for the Young Lives vs Cancer charity.
Organiser Zack Harvey (18) said: “There were 80-plus people who attended and the atmosphere was great with many people saying how wonderful the lights are.
"We are planning to do it all again next year.”