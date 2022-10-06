Deadline nears for entries to Melton Christmas Tree Festival
Entries for this year’s Melton Christmas Tree Festival must be made by the end of next Friday, October 14.
By Nick Rennie
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 5:03 pm
This year’s event takes place from December 2-6 at St Mary’s Church in the town.
Dozens of sparkling trees are expected to light up the church again this year, courtesy of community groups, businesses, schools and many other organisations, with over 100 entries already received.
Email [email protected] or call at the church for forms to register a tree for this year’s festival.