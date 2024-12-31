Residents in the Melton borough who had real Christmas trees this festive season can have them collected by refuse teams.

Council advice on recycling real Christmas trees and old electrical items
Those who are a member of the Biffa Green Waste Club are invited to place their real tree at the side of their green bin from Monday, until Friday January 17, and it will be collected and composted.
Alternatively, they could plant them in the garden and use it for next year or take it to the local tip to dispose of it free of charge.
Electrical products are a common Christmas present, which may mean some residents need to dispose of their old ones.
Toasters, kettles, hair dryers, radios, curling tongs or old Christmas tree lights that have lost their spark can be recycled by council waste teams.
Place them in a standard-sized carrier bag at the side of your black or brown bin on your collection day and they will be collected and recycled.
