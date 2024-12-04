Melton Borough Council posted this image of a mischievous elf and the town centre Christmas lights when they came on days early

Residents and shoppers in Melton Mowbray were surprised to see the town centre’s Christmas illuminations come on three days early.

The Mayor of Melton is due to switch on the festive lights in front of hundreds of people in Market Place on Friday evening in the traditional seasonal ceremony.

But locals were left wondering if they had missed the big switch-on when the lights burst into life yesterday (Tuesday).

Melton Borough Council explained the situation this afternoon on its official Facebook page.

The authority posted: “One of Santa's mischievous elves has paid us a visit this week and decided to turn the Christmas lights on in town a few days early.

"We are working with our contractors to get this fixed and anticipate they should be off later today.

"We can't wait to see you all at the Big Light Switch-On on Friday, entertainment starts at 5pm and the Big Switch-On is at 6:45 in the Market Place.”