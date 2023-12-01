There was a real buzz in St Mary’s Church today when the Melton Mowbray Christmas Tree Festival opened to the public.

Melton Mowbray Christmas Tree Festival 2023

Visitors were greeted once again by a dazzling array of hundreds of innovatively decorated trees provided by charities, community groups, schools and businesses throughout the borough.

Young children and pensioners, alike, were thrilled to see the trees twinkling all over the iconic old building.

Everywhere you look there is a tree which has a really unique look to it, lovingly created to reflect the organisation it represents.

The cafe is open throughout the event, for hot drinks, mince pies and cakes.

The festival is open to the public every day through to Tuesday, opening each day at 10am.

It is open this evening until 9pm with more people staying in town for the Christmas lights switch-on in Market Place in the town centre.