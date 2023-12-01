News you can trust since 1859
Church visitors dazzled by hundreds of Christmas trees

There was a real buzz in St Mary’s Church today when the Melton Mowbray Christmas Tree Festival opened to the public.
By Nick Rennie
Published 1st Dec 2023, 17:19 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 17:19 GMT
Visitors were greeted once again by a dazzling array of hundreds of innovatively decorated trees provided by charities, community groups, schools and businesses throughout the borough.

Young children and pensioners, alike, were thrilled to see the trees twinkling all over the iconic old building.

Everywhere you look there is a tree which has a really unique look to it, lovingly created to reflect the organisation it represents.

Melton Mowbray Christmas Tree Festival 2023
The cafe is open throughout the event, for hot drinks, mince pies and cakes.

The festival is open to the public every day through to Tuesday, opening each day at 10am.

It is open this evening until 9pm with more people staying in town for the Christmas lights switch-on in Market Place in the town centre.

Entry is £2.50 with accompanied children getting in free.

