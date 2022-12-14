Wreaths line the walls of St John's Church, Melton, for the competition

Contestants were challenged to make the most inventive wreaths using any materials, at St John’s Catholic Church, on Thorpe End.

The impressive range of entries featured cross stitch, milk bottle tops, knitting, toy cars and a hand-carved white wooden dove of peace, among many others.

Frances Levett, who helped to organise the festival said: “We did this a couple of times before the Covid pandemic and now we would like to resume and develop the event in future.

"People were so surprised when they entered – they didn’t realise Christmas wreaths could be like this.

"It was a great pleasure to welcome them, offer tea and mince pies and show them round.”

The event took place during the town’s Christmas weekend of events, on December 3 and 4, and St John’s was opened to the public on both days.

More than 200 people visited and, although admittance was free, £700 was raised for church funds.

At midday on the Saturday the church choir, accompanied on the impressive recently-acquired pipe organ, delighted visitors who sang along with Christmas carols.

Winners of the various classes in the wreath-making competition were:

Adults – 1 Will Rounce; 2 Pat Enright; 3 Karen Berry.

Groups/Businesses – 1 Knit and Natter; 2 Franciscan Companions; 3 Churches Together.

Children under 11 – 1 Oscar, Maria Mortimer’s grandson; 2 Penny Bowes; 3 Benjamin & Thomas Firmager-Lee.

