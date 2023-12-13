A colourful festive wreath festival lit up a Melton town centre church and raised hundreds of pounds towards the building of a new community hall.

Some of the winning entries in the Christmas wreaths festival at St John's Church in Melton

The two-day event was held at the town’s historic Catholic church, St John’s, on Thorpe End, with an impressive nearly 80 wreaths entered into four competition categories.

it was very well attended and raised £524 towards the planned new hall, close to the church.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fundraising for the building has gone well this year and a cheque for £10,000 was presented at the festival to parish priest Fr. Tom McGovern by organisers, the Friends of St John’s.

Christmas wreaths line the walls of St John's Church in Melton during the festival

Various events have taken place including an open gardens during the summer, which raised £1,000.

Frances Levett, one of the organisers, said: “The wreath festival had free entry to view the wreaths and was not run to be a money-making event, although we sold tea and mince pies and it did in fact raise over £524.

"We were delighted to welcome more than 230 people into our church and it looked stunning.

"Everyone said how warm and welcoming it was.

Parish priest Fr. Tom McGovern is presented with a cheque for £10,000 from fundraising activities for the new church hall close to St John's at Melton

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The church choir led an hour’s carol singing on the Saturday and it was a great start to the season.

"We want everyone to know that they are welcome in our church.”

After a preview event on the Friday evening, visitors were welcomed into the grade two-listed church, which has a strong connection with the famous architect AWN Pugin.

St John’s was floodlit for the occasion and warming glasses of mulled wine were served.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There was also a Wreath Treasure Hunt though the town centre for the first time.

Entries for the competition used an amazing variety of styles and materials, from crochet to wood carving and there was even one made from a bicycle wheel.

WINNERS:

Business or Group – 1 Melton Carnegie Museum; 2 Franciscan Companions; 3 Knit and Natter, Age UK.

Adult – 1 Catherine Dunn; 2 Will Rounce; 3 (joint award) Amanda Rudkin and Sr Anthony.

Teen – 1 Tabitha Pritchard; 2 Eden Palmer.