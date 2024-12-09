Some of the stunning entries to the Melton Mowbray Christmas Tree Festival 2024

Walking into St Mary’s Church to see hundreds of sparkling Christmas trees never fails to take the breath away every festive season.

This year’s Christmas tree festival proved to be a wonderful haven as strong winds battered Melton Mowbray on the back of Storm Darragh.

Community groups, charities, schools, clubs and businesses from across the borough once again entered a remarkable range of innovative trees.

There was the towering Grinch made of cake created by Sugar Shamrocks, the tree of knitted hats put together by Melton Knitting Crochet Group and the tree of cans representing collections made by Melton Matters Wombles to raise money for the air ambulance.

The Grinch tree made of cake entered by Sugar Shamrocks to the Melton Mowbray Christmas Tree Festival 2024

The festival also featured many poignant trees with messages for loved ones no longer with us.

These included one dedicated to Asfordby teenager Leah Reek who was killed in a devastating exploison in Leicester in 2018.

The Polish community of Melton Mowbray entered a tree which illustrated the part Polish servicemen played in the Battle of Britain 84 years ago.

There were wooden trees, like the one created by Pepper’s – A Safe Place, the Melton mental health support service.

Melton Mowbray Christmas Tree Festival 2024

Trevonne Stage School built their tree around the striking purple dress of Rapunzel, their Christmas production.

Melton Mencap dressed a tree in cupcakes, Angel cakes for Christmas.

Peter and Barbara Simpson celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary by entering a tree with a sign saying ‘60 – made it!’.

A ‘Carols amongst the Trees’ Service was held on Saturday and Hathern Band played on Sunday before leading the singing at a ‘Carols of Praise’ service.