Enderby Band, who will be performing at Melton Theatre again

A local brass band will be playing music from classic film, The Snowman, as part of a Christmas concert at Melton Theatre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will be the second year that Enderby Band has performed tunes from the iconic movie, based on the Raymond Briggs story about a little boy who builds a snowman which comes to life to spark a magical adventure.

There will also be a performance of Christmas carols with guest singer, Lauren Hunt, for the audience to join in with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Lee, a resident of Wycomb, near Melton, and a member of the band, told the Melton Times: “The band loves performing at the theatre - it is a special venue with great technical facilities that allow us to project The Snowman animation, accompanied by the band playing the full soundtrack.

The Snowman

"Families love to watch The Snowman year after year, it's becoming a tradition that everyone can enjoy.

The Snowman film, accompanied by the music of Enderby Band, is on Sunday December 21, with shows at 11.30am and 2pm. Each show lasts about one hour.

Chris added: “This year the two performances are scheduled to be slightly earlier, to fit better into family schedules.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The carol singing is always a lot of fun and a nice experience for children to sing along with the band.”

Enderby Band has had a busy year, performing at contests and concerts – in July they performed in a theatrical production of Brassed Off at the Little Theatre in Leicester, for a run of seven shows.

Go to www.meltontheatre.co.uk to buy tickets.