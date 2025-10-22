Bookings being taken for Melton's Christmas wreath festival

By Nick Rennie
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 11:40 BST
Visitors enjoying a tour of last year's annual Melton Christmas wreaths festival at St John's Catholic Churchplaceholder image
Visitors enjoying a tour of last year's annual Melton Christmas wreaths festival at St John's Catholic Church
Bookings are now being taken for a popular annual Christmas wreath festival in Melton Mowbray.

The event has been running eight years at St John The Baptist Catholic Church, in Thorpe End, and this year is absolutely free to enter.

Frances Levett, one of the organisers, said: “The idea is to make a wreath out of any materials at all – as inventive and unusual as possible.

“There have been wreaths made of clothes pegs, a vinyl record, a bicycle wheel and nail varnish in the past.”

Prizes will be awarded for winners in four categories – Adults; Businesses or Groups; Children under 11 yrs; and Children aged 11 to 16.

The festival takes place on the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, November 29 and 30, from 10am to 4pm.

It will also be free for visitors to visit the festival.

Frances added: “St. John’s Church has limited space, so it’s best to book your wreath in early.”

Email [email protected] for details and booking forms.

