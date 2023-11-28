News you can trust since 1859
Belvoir Castle transformed into festive wonderland

Belvoir Castle has been transformed into a festive wonderland until January 2.
By Nick Rennie
Published 28th Nov 2023, 10:47 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 10:47 GMT
Each room of the historic building follows the theme of the ‘Twelve Days of Christmas’ after being carefully designed by Charlotte Lloyd Webber.

From Twelve Lords a Leaping to Five Gold Rings, each is said to have breath-taking installations and delightful surprises around every corner.

Alongside the Christmas transformation, nestled within the castle visitors will also find Santa’s Grotto, offering little ones the chance to meet the man himself.

Belvoir Castle transformed into festive wonderland PHOTO CHARLOTTE GRAHAM
New for this year, Belvoir is also offering the chance to be part of an audience with Santa.

This experience is for the entire family and features a private tour starting at 9.30am, offering a unique glimpse before the castle doors open to the public.

To top off the festivities, Belvoir’s Festive Afternoon Tea is available as part of the Twelve Days of Christmas Experience – it requires the purchase of tickets to the Christmas events or a garden admission ticket.

Emma Manners, the Duchess of Rutland and CEO of Belvoir Castle said: “I am so excited to welcome visitors through the doors this December, to experience the magic of Belvoir this Christmas.

"I have already had a chance to see some of Charlotte Lloyd Webber’s marvellous displays behind the scenes, which are set to make this the most spectacular Christmas at Belvoir Castle to date.”

Click HERE to book tickets for the Twelve Days of Christmas Experience at Belvoir Castle.

The adjoining Engine Yard shopping mall is also open throughout the festive season.