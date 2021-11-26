Almost 200 Christmas trees set to light up Melton’s St Mary’s Church

The Melton Christmas Tree Festival at St Mary's Church in Melton when it was last held two years ago PHOTO PHIL BALDING EMN-211126-125404001

The Christmas Tree Festival was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and some restrictions will be in place this year to ensure everyone’s safety.

It has been renamed Christmas Trees @ St Mary’s with the traditional launch evening taking place on Wednesday from 6pm.

Tickets costing £4 each are still available for the event, when the church will be lit by Christmas tree lights only with attendees enjoying a glass of wine or fruit juice, festive food and listening to the sounds of Melton Mowbray Choral Society accompanied by Musical Director James Gutteridge.

There will be 188 big Christmas trees contributed by local charities, organisations and groups, together with a few smaller ones in the windows.

Members of the public will get a chance to tour the display from Thursday (December 2) through to Wednesday December 8.

Visitors will be asked to wear face coverings whenever possible with the Covid situation still a threat to public health.

Attendances are expected to be much bigger over the weekend of December 4-5 with the Christmas market also taking place in the town centre.

Carols will be sung amongst the trees on the Saturday at 5pm and on the Sunday there will be a Songs of Praise event with music from the Hathern Band from 6pm.

The final day of the tree festival will conclude with the Mayor’s Carol Service at 6.30pm.

Tickets for the launch event on December 1 can be bought from the reception or parish office at Mary’s Place in Burton Street on weekday mornings from 10am to 12noon, or by calling Phil and Karen Balding on 01664 564227.