The spectacular Melton Mowbray Christmas tree festival pictured last year

Hundreds of trees – contributed by businesses, schools, charities, emergency services, community groups and other local organisations – will once again be twinkling and sparkling throughout the historic building.

Visitors traditionally come to the town from far and wide to join the many local attendees in enjoying the wide range of trees of all shapes, sizes and designs.

People can view the trees up until 9pm on Friday – last entry at 8pm – with big crowds expected in town for the traditional festive lights switch-on in Market Place.

Twinkling trees everywhere in the 2022 Melton Mowbray Christmas tree festival

The festival is open to the public every day through to Tuesday December 5, opening each day at 10am – entry is £2.50 with accompanied children getting in free.

If you can’t wait until Friday there is a special preview evening in the church on Thursday at 7.30pm – tickets cost £5 for this, to include a glass of wine, mince pies and a slice of Christmas cake.

Tickets are available by emailing [email protected] or calling 07958 140090 or from The Parish Office, at Mary’s Place, on Burton Street, which is open from 10am until noon each weekday. People can also pay on the night of the preview at the church door.

There is also a ‘Carols amongst the Trees Service’ on Saturday, starting at 5pm and, on Sunday, the popular Hathern Band will be playing in church at 6pm before leading the singing at a ‘Carols of Praise amongst the Trees’ at 6.30pm. The band will also play for a short time after the service and everyone is welcome to attend.

The Christmas tree festival committee would like to thank this year’s sponsors for their generosity and support.

They are: Pearces The Jewellers; Samworth Brothers; Stockyard at Melton Mowbray Livestock Market; Melton Mowbray Building Society; Shouler & Son; NFU Mutual Melton Mowbray; Greenline Service & Supplies Ltd.