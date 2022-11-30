Big crowds in Market Place for a previous Christmas lights switch-on in Melton

The spectacular annual Christmas tree festival launches tomorrow evening (Thursday) and the town centre festive lights will be switched on on Friday night with a big crowd expected in Market Place.

Many traders will be open late during the switch-on, hoping for a timely boost in custom after a difficult trading year brought about by the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The weekend will see the popular Christmas street market with dozens of stalls selling lots of gifts and serving refreshments ranging from mulled wine to mince pies.

The annual Christmas market in Melton town centre - the latest one is being held this weekend

Shoppers can also live music, including songs from vintage vocalist and entertainer, Miss Lily Taylor-Ward.

There will also be performances from local schoolchildren, Performing Stars stage group and the Rock Choir.

The family entertainment is also set to include morris dancing displays and a chance to get up close to alpacas and shire horses.

Visitors to the town’s livestock market and The Stockyard, on Scalford Road, can enjoy the annual fatstock show, showcasing animals, produce and home baking contests on Saturday morning.

There are Christmas events happening all over the town on Saturday and Sunday, including a crib festival at Sage Cross Methodist Church, 11am to 4pm, with refreshments served.

The Toy Soldiers Band Room, on Wilton Road, will host a vintage Christmas market, with a 1940s theme.

As well as perusing stalls, visitors will get the chance to learn dances from the era on both days from 10am, including the jive, foxtrot and quickstep, or they can just enjoy the music.

St John’s Catholic Church, in Thorpe End, will host a festive wreath-making competition and festival, from 10am until 4pm.

Motorists can enjoy free parking in Melton’s long stay car parks, in Burton Street, Mill Street and Scalford Road, every Friday this month in the run-up to Christmas, starting this Friday.

Drivers are advised that road closures will be in place in the town centre to enable the festive events to go ahead safely.

The pedestrian area of Nottingham Street, High Street, Cheapside, South Parade, King Street and Market Place will be closed from 10am to 8pm