Latest vintage craft market to take place in Melton town centre

A scene from a Melton Vintage Craft Market, which will be held again on Sunday

More than 60 traders will be set up in Market Place to sell a wide range of craft and vintage items throughout the day.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the usual mix of shopping and live entertainment, including regular dancing.

Classic cars, bikes and jeeps will be on display once again and families can enjoy rides on a mini steam train during the event.

Among the other attractions are a vintage coffee cart and lots of people dressed in traditional steampunk-themed clothing.

The next Sunday vintage craft market after this one will be on June 5 during the four-day celebrations for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Further events will be on July 3, August 7, September 4, October 2 and November 6.