The Lamborghini LB744 is the brand’s first PHEV (Photo: Lamborghini)

Lamborghini has revealed that the replacement for its Aventador flagship will be a 1,000bhp plug-in hybrid with a V12 engine.

The new model - codenamed LB744 - will be the brand’s first plug-in hybrid and will use three electric motors alongside an all-new petrol engine. It will be officially unveiled later this year but the Italian brand has given the first hints at what buyers can expect.

Despite a move towards electrification, the LB744 manages to preserve Lamborghini’s long-running tradition of V12 supercars with a brand new unit that’s lighter and more powerful than the existing Aventador engine. The 6.5-litre mid-mounted engine weighs just 218kg - 17kg less than the Aventador’s - and produces 814bhp and 535lb ft.

The engine is matched to three electric motors to offer all-wheel-drive. Twin motors at the front each produce 110kW (148bhp) while there is a smaller starter/generator unit mounted to the gearbox to drive the rear wheels. In total, the LB744’s drivetrain produces 1,001bhp. Performance figures haven’t been revealed but “quick” should just about cover it.

As well as being more powerful than the Aventador, the LB744 is greener, with Lamborghini claiming the PHEV drivetrain emits 30% less CO2 than the outgoing car.

The LB744’s V12 is an all-new 6.5-litre unit (Photo: Lamborghini)

The electric motors allow the new model to operate in EV-only mode in both front- and all-wheel-drive, although presumably only for short distances. Power for the motors comes from a 3.8kWh battery mounted where the transmission tunnel has traditionally been. Charging should take around 30 minutes from a home wallbox or, allegedly, can be done in six minutes via energy recuperation and the V12 engine.

The battery’s unusual positioning has required an all-new eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox to be developed that’s smaller and lighter than previous units. This is mounted transversely behind the engine - only the third such setup in Lamborghini’s history. Lamorghini says the new box shifts quicker than previous seven-speed units and includes the ability to block downshift by holding the shift paddle. It will become the default transmission for all future super sports cars from the San’Agata brand.